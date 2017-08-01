Evoqua Water Technologies Appoints Lisa Glatch to Its Board of Directors

Published: 24 February 2020 - 11:45 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, today announced the appointment of Lisa Glatch to its Board of Directors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to Evoqua’s Board of Directors,” said Ron Keating, CEO of Evoqua. “As an independent director, Lisa brings significant industry knowledge and a wealth of experience managing diverse organizations.”

Currently, Ms. Glatch serves as Chief Operating Officer of Sempra LNG, an affiliate of Sempra Energy. In this role, Ms. Glatch manages multiple facets of company operations, including engineering and construction, project controls, human resources, external affairs, sustainability and compliance.

Prior to joining Sempra Energy, Ms. Glatch was Executive Vice President, Chief Strategic Development Officer, for CH2M Hill Companies Ltd., a leading global consulting and program management firm.

Ms. Glatch also was Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. and spent 24 years with Fluor Corporation in a range of senior management positions, including President of the Government Group and Senior Vice President of Project Operations for the Energy & Chemicals Group. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Colorado Boulder.


