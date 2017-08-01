FANR will oversee commissioning of Unit 1 at Barakah NPP

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) has announced that it will oversee the commissioning phase of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 which will include loading the nuclear fuel assemblies into the unit.

The FANR announcement comes following Nawah's obtaining the operating licence and beginning fuel loading at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

The Emirati nuclear watchdog said its inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will oversee the process to ensure it is completed according to regulatory requirements.

"We will have around-the-clock inspection, using our resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and deploying other inspectors, to ensure the fuel load and testing processes are completed as per requirements," said the statement from FANR.

"Following the completion of the commissioning phase, FANR’s role will transform into oversight role during the commercial operation of Unit 1," it added.