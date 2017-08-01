GCC Countries Are Leading the World in Desalination with Around 40% Of the Total World Desalinated Water

The GCC is leading the world in desalination with the UAE and KSA being market leaders, according to data published ahead of the second edition of MENA Desalination Projects Conference taking place on 10-11 March 2020 at Jumeirah Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

GCC countries have the highest global water desalination capacity of 81%, producing around 40% of the total world water desalination.

KSA is responsible for about one-fifth of global production and leads the world in the volume of desalinated water it produces which makes up 50% of its water consumed.

The country is the largest desalination market in the world producing around 4 million cubic meters of desalinated water per day, and approximately US$ 80 bn is expected to be invested in new projects over the next 10 years.

The UAE is also developing key desalination projects, with the Taweelah plant in Abu Dhabi expected to have a capacity of 909,200 cubic meters of water per day and will be 44% larger than the world’s current largest reverse osmosis plant and will open in Q4 2022.

The Jebel Ali plant complex with a capacity of 150,000 cubic meters of water per day and will open in Q2 2020, and Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) is building desalination project with a daily 60 million Imperial gallons (MIGD) capacity by 2022, as it looks to meet rising water demand in the emirate.

In Oman, desalination market has been expanding by 5% per year. The country has a total of 9 large desalination plants, plus 47 small plants all of which supply about 86% of the country’s potable water.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Corrado Sommariva, CEO, Sustainable Water and Power Consultants, said “I chaired the MENA desalination project conference in 2019 and I have the privilege to be again the chairman this year. The way the conference is structured and the key participants at the event are unique. It is a perfect blend of key water sector players that brings together the public sector, the region’s vision for the future development, and the industry which has to follow through with innovation and sustainable solutions.”

Boasting more than 400 regional and international stakeholders from government, consulting, contracting and supply chain to highlight the region’s national sustainability visions driving the 2030 water agenda with more than 300 attendees and over 30 speakers and panellists as well as 30 exhibitors and sponsors.

The event will be officially opened by the Saudi Water Conversion Corporation – SWCC, and will featuring a two-day exhibition, project showcases, governmental panel discussions and case studies involving project owners and top consultants in the region, this exciting event will offer an unparalleled learning curve on the latest innovations in the desalination domain delivered by the world’s key players.