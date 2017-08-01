Efficient Energy reveals new Corporate Design

The ever-stricter requirements of the EU’s F-Gas Regulation for synthetic refrigerants are generating soaring demand for natural refrigerants. With its global warming potential (GWP) of 0, water is the sustainable alternative for numerous use cases. Efficient Energy is also currently working on more powerful products for new application areas.



The company sees itself as part of the solution to reducing climatically harmful emissions and halting global warming. The authentic and vivid imagery of the new design is very befitting for this mission and shows the beauty of nature from a bird’s eye perspective. All of the colors have been borrowed from nature, with blue – standing for water – the predominant one.



The new logo evokes associations with the impeller as part of the turbo compressor, the heart of the eChiller series. Moreover, the water drop at the center of the logo symbolizes Efficient Energy’s unique “Water as Refrigerant” technology.



The company will be presenting itself with its new design for the first time at Tire Expo in Hanover, the leading trade fair for tire manufacturing. Efficient Energy will be exhibiting there, together with its distribution partner Kelviplast, from February 25-27 in Hall 21, Stand 7038.