DEWA receives 99.7% in the International Customer Experience Standard

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved the highest score of 99.7% in the latest International Customer Experience standard (ICXS2019) for 2020 provided by the International Customer Experience Institute.

A specialised team from the British Standards Institute (BSI) audited five of DEWA’s Happiness Centres, which obtained 99.7%, which is the highest score worldwide.

This certificate is an international standard to evaluate the customer service experience in large organisations, who can use the findings to manage and improve their services.

“We continue to march forward on the excellence journey, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who once observed, ‘The success of the government is only judged by the people. Their happiness is our main goal’. DEWA enhances positivity in its environment through employee happiness, which results in happiness for all stakeholders in the community. DEWA obtained the first place in the 2019 Dubai Customer Happiness Index by The General Secretariat of the Executive Council of Dubai with 90.1%. DEWA also achieved 95.7% according to Smart Dubai’s Happiness Index. We pledge to continue innovating unique experiences and positive ideas that will enhance the happiness of all stakeholders, to contribute to achieving the vision of our wise leadership for Dubai to become the smartest and happiest city in the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“In line with the UAE Vision 2021, and Dubai Plan 2021, to set a roadmap of ambitious initiatives and developmental projects for economic growth, energy sustainability and a clean environment, we work to provide the best government services. DEWA adopts a strategy focused on the happiness of the community, through unique and seamless experiences. We monitor the happiness level of our customers regularly and adopt a work mechanism to ensure live evaluation of the customer experience, to enhance the happiness of citizens, residents and visitors. This is done within an integrated framework that ensures continuous improvement to ensure leadership in customer happiness,” added Al Tayer.

“Today’s achievement reflects our commitment to DEWA’s Customer Happiness Charter, launched in 2015, and our commitment to support innovation and to make it a cornerstone for continuous improvement. This will enhance DEWA’s competitiveness, keep pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and take advantage of disruptive technologies such as AI, drones, 3D printing, blockchain technology, and the Internet of Things (IoT) among others. DEWA is one of the first government organisations to provide all its services through various smart channels, according to the highest levels of availability, reliability, quality and efficiency. This saves time and efforts and achieves added value. DEWA’s adoption of its smart services reached 93.3% in 2019. DEWA’s services are available round the clock through various channels and smart platforms,” said Marwan Bin Haidar, Executive Vice President of Innovation and the Future at DEWA.

DEWA has won 190 prestigious local and international awards over the past three years. It has managed to institutionalise innovation in all its divisions and operations. This achieved competitive results, surpassing international companies. The losses in electricity transmission and distribution networks decreased to 3.2% last year compared to 6-7% recorded in Europe and the USA. Water network losses decreased to 6.6%, compared to 15% in North America. DEWA has also recorded the lowest Customer Minutes Lost (CML) of 1.86 minutes compared to 15 minutes recorded by leading utilities in the European Union.

The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first global ranking for the third consecutive year in all Getting Electricity indicators of the World Bank Doing Business Report 2020. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world.