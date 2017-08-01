Jordan’s Classic Fashion commissions 5.5MWp solar park

Classic Fashion Apparel Industry has commissioned a 5.5 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar park, located in Al-Mafraq, Jordan.

Covering an area of 143,000 square metres, the park will generate 12,500 megawatt-hours of clean energy in the first year of operation, equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 8,750 tonnes.

Ramdas Shreedharan Nair, CEO at Classic Fashion, the largest apparel manufacturer in the Middle East, said: “Classic Fashion is committed to being a responsible business and a preferred vendor to its business partners.

“Since 2015, we have been working on various projects connected with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and the Jordan Government’s Vision 2025 programme.”

The Al-Mafraq solar park operates under a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) wheeling agreement, which is a form of project financing where a private entity receives a concession from the private or public sector to finance, design, construct, own, and operate a facility stated in the contract.

As the BOOT solar provider, Yellow Door Energy is responsible for investing in, designing, building, commissioning, operating and maintaining the solar park.

Jordan is a leader in the Middle East for its rapid adoption of renewable energy.

By the end of 2020, one-fifth of the country’s energy will be generated through renewables, as stated by King Abdullah II of Jordan at the World Economic Forum in April 2019.