Smartworld and Manav join forces to provide smart electrical safety and reliability

Smartworld and Manav Enterprise have formed a business consortium to provide smart electrical safety and reliability to government and private establishments in the UAE. Through this alliance, Smartworld will provide complete suite of Manav Energy solutions from survey, design, supply, installation, commissioning and products in the field of earthing & lightning protection system, which reduces electrical incidents to near zero.

The products and services of Manav Enterprise safeguards over 600 installations in the Middle East from fatality and asset loss from electrical incidents.

“Our subject matter experts in the field of electrical safety and reliability provides comprehensive analysis of power system, power quality, electromagnetics, lightning management and earthing management across different sectors such as refineries, rail, airports, telecom, defense, iconic buildings and mission critical establishments.” Said Sonjib Banerjee, President, Manav Enterprise.

The IoT based products allows decision makers to predict and prevent electrical hazards, breakdown or failure. The system can be linked to independent disaster management cells that can further review hazardous installation based on online data. Electrical safety parameters of establishments can be monitored and certified accordingly based on reputed standards.

“This consortium will develop long term client alliance for validation, advise and certification as per UAE safety norms. This effort will be instrumental for local and national skills development. It will endeavor to make the UAE one of the most electrically safe places in the world”. Said Abdulqader Ali, CEO of Smartworld.