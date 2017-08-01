Russia looks to expand MENA power footprint with hi-tech product breakthroughs

Russia is eyeing an increased share of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) multi-billion-dollar power sector with the country’s leading cable, generator and transmission providers headlining a dedicated national pavilion at Middle East Energy, the global energy platform, which returns for a 45th edition at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 3-5 March.

The pavilion, which is co-funded by ‘Made in Russia,’ the Russian Export Centre, will feature 14 exhibitors, including six leading manufacturing companies, and the first collective participation from Chuvash Republic - the country’s main centre for electrical equipment.

Furthermore, the pavilion will host the global launch of several Russian industry breakthroughs including the world’s first diagnostic connection for power transmission line repair.

“Russia is emerging as a new power technology export titan,” explained Natalia Sherstobitova of Concord Business Services, which organises the Russian pavilion. “The country’s breakthrough technologies have been shaped by huge investment in research and development and a national commitment to help transition the industry to an environmentally-friendly and resource-conservation focused energy sector.

While many of the exhibiting companies are already exporting to some Middle East countries, they are now looking to expand that regional footprint via new distributorships and proven business partners.”

One of the Russian pavilion stars is FutureLab, a Ural Federal University start-up, that will use the show to unveil to the region CableWalker – the world's first wire ‘drone’ diagnostics connection for power transmission line repair which is claimed to significantly help reduce health risks. Cablewalker, an idea conceptualised by both FutureLab and an entrepreneur from the Skolkovo IT-cluster, is a breakthrough software and technology solution for monitoring and maintaining overhead power lines.

Future Lab already has an agreement with Dubai Water & Electricity Authority (DEWA) for a pilot project for comprehensive data monitoring and analysis of its power lines, the creation of a Dubai digital power system and the opening of a local service company.

Meanwhile, the Yaroslavl Engine Plant, Russia's leading manufacturer of multi-purpose diesel and natural gas engines, clutches and gearboxes, is preparing for the international debut of its state-of-the-art YaMZ-53613 diesel engine at Middle East Energy. The 4-stroke, 6 cylinder in-line engine is equipped with liquid cooling, a turbocharger and air-air intercooler to delivering high fuel efficiency and durability. Yaroslavl, which has a 45% home market share, is looking to the show to build its already broad service network.

STC TECHNO-AC will be out to expand its Middle East dealer network for its cable and pipe locators, water leak detectors and cable fault locators, and to capitalise on large-scale identified potential. “Locators capable of measuring cable depths up to 10 meters are in high demand, as are search devices for defects in cable lines that can detect damage at distances of up to 250 kms from the connection point,” said a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Gaztehnika LLC is hoping to increase its share of the Middle East and North Africa diesel generator market, which is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.3% to 2023, according to the Energy & Utilities Outlook 2020, the latest industry report produced by Informa Markets, organiser of Middle East Energy.

Gaztechnika is looking to win over new customers for its range of diesel generators from 7 kva up to 2500 kva and its ability to deliver tailor-made engineering solutions for projects of varying complexity.

“We produce and distribute a range of products under the brand name ERGA and all are manufactured under strict existing EU regulations,” said a company spokesperson. “We require all our suppliers to be a brand of reference and to comply with high quality standards.”

Priborenergo, which specialises in manufacturing relay protection and automation, will display its vast array of products including surge protectors and solutions for voltage relay, time relay, phase control relay, electronic phase switch and many more.

Making its Middle East Energy debut as part of the Russian pavilion is the Chuvash Republic, which boasts over 200 electrotechnical organisations, who collectively produce 40% of relay protection and automation needs in the Russian Federation. At Middle East Energy, Chuvash entities will showcase some of their 10,000 product lines, including transformers, relay equipment and automated systems.

Russia is one of national pavilions at Middle East Energy, formerly known as Middle East Electricity. The show has attracted an exhibitor field of more than 1,200 organisations from over 130 countries bidding for business across five dedicated sectors of power generation, renewables, transmission & distribution, energy consumption & management and digitalisation. The industry’s most pressing issues will be aired in an expansive associated knowledge programme featuring more than 30 conference sessions with over 150 speakers representing 25 hours of learning.