Egypt, Saudi Arabia to sign power linkage contracts in May – official

Egypt will sign power linkage contracts with Saudi Arabia on May 30, according to the chair of the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) Sabah Mashali.

The Egyptian Electricity Ministry is also looking to establish power linkage with Europe through Cyprus, Mashali said on Monday in an interview with Egypt Today on the fringes of a meeting of the Arab Committee of Female Engineers.The EETC chair told reporters that the Egyptian-Sudanese power linkage has begun its pilot operation, adding that this would help alleviate Sudan power shortages.Mashali said that developing the electricity sector under President Sisi's direction has qualified Egypt to become a “regional energy centre”.The EETC chair noted that Egypt's history of power linkage projects extends back around two decades, referring to the power linkage with Jordan and Libya as one of the most successful projects of its kind in the Arab region.