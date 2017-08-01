Hogan Lovells advises consortium led by WTE Wassertechnik on wastewater treatment plant project in Kuwait

Hogan Lovells advises consortium led by WTE Wassertechnik on wastewater treatment plant project in Kuwait
Published: 5 February 2020 - 5:09 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The international law firm Hogan Lovells has advised a consortium of WTE Wassertechnik and International Financial Advisors Holding as successful bidder for the Umm Al-Hayman wastewater project in Kuwait.

As general contractor, WTE will be responsible for the planning and construction of a sewage treatment plant in particular, with a contract value equivalent to around EUR 600 million.

With its partners, WTE will also project manage a sewage network with pumping stations, with a contract value equivalent to around EUR 950 million.

With a construction value of approximately $1.8 billion, Umm Al-Hayman is one of the world's largest and most complex PPP water projects.

The complex financing structure included six international and national banks. Hogan Lovells' advisory services covered all legal aspects, including project procurement and tendering, structuring, project contracts, project financing, EPC and operator agreements.

Dr. Tobias Faber, who bears the overall legal responsibility for the project, said: "We are proud that we were able to use our international project and infrastructure expertise to support our important clients WTE and IFA in this project.

“We could not only rely on our broad technical understanding of such projects, but also on our more than 15 years of experience with two complex, often project-financed infrastructure and energy projects in the MENA region."

