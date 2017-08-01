Togo breaks ground on 50MW Mohammed Bin Zayed PV solar complex

Utilities
News
Togo breaks ground on 50MW Mohammed Bin Zayed PV solar complex
Power plant using renewable solar energy with sun
Published: 5 February 2020 - 5:04 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Togo has broken ground on its 50MW Mohamed Bin Zayed Photovoltaic Solar Power Complex in Blitta.

The project was launched in presence of H.E Faure E. Gnassingbe, President of the Republic of Togo, and Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, the company in charge of designing, financing, building, launching, operating and maintaining the facility.

The Moyamed Bin Zayed Solar PV Complex is West Africa’s largest ongoing solar PV project, and supports Togo’s ambitions to increase its rural electrification rate to 50% by 2022, and 100% by 2030.

“AMEA Power is a foreign investor who understands Africa and has demonstrated a commitment to supporting local content wherever it operates,” declared Nj Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber and CEO of the Centurion Law Group. “As public and private sector interest for Africa grows in the Middle East, such players are most welcomed. Their work in and with Africa contributes to the development of a sustainable and prosperous future.”

The project further confirms the growing presence of AMEA Power in the continent.

The UAE-based company has become a serious investor in Africa’s energy sector and represents the growing appetite of private players and investors from the Middle East to invest in Africa.

At the end of 2019, Saudi Arabia-based ACWA Power signed two long-term power purchase agreements for 250MW of solar PV projects in Ethiopia, while state-owned ADNOC is reportedly looking at several investments into the African upstream oil & gas sector.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2,000+ industry experts gather to assess at the future of Thailand's road transportation and infrastructure
    Possible warning for the tanker market
      Elemica expands logistics footprint with acquisition of Eyefreight Transportation Management
        APICORP chief economist issues top picks and forecast for 2020
          $2.5 trillion financing gap to ensure SDG roll out in developing countries

            More related galleries

            Photos: Royal Tulip Muscat in Oman
              Photos: Hakkasan Dubai launches Dim Sum Fridays
                Photos: North Island, a Luxury Collection Resort, Seychelles
                  Photos : Hutong opens in dubai
                    Photos: Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai