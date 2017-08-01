EU Power Plant Emissions in 2019 See Record Decline

Utilities
News
Published: 7 February 2020 - 6:44 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

The European Union (EU) electricity sector emitted 12 per cent less CO2 in 2019 than the previous year.

That’s according to a study of current electricity data carried out by research body Agora Energiewende and climate think-tank Sandbag.

For the same period, the share of renewables in electricity production rose EU-wide to 35 per cent, said the ‘The European Power Sector in 2019” report.

Greenhouse gas emissions from EU power plants declined more sharply in 2019 than in any year since at least 1990. Overall, emissions fell by 120 million tonnes, a decrease of 12 per cent relative to the previous year’s level.

Overall emissions dropped because of a collapse in generation from hard coal- and lignite-fired power plants, which decreased 24 per cent across the EU, found the study.

To large extent, this collapse was triggered by an increase in the price of CO2 emissions to around 25 euros per tonne, making carbon-intensive coal electricity more expensive than electricity from natural gas, nuclear power and renewable energy, it said.

Half of the electricity that would have otherwise been produced from coal came from gas-fired power plants and renewables instead.

The share of green energy in electricity generation grew across the EU to 34.6 per cent, 1.8 percentage points higher than in 2018.

For the first time, wind and solar power plants delivered more electricity in the EU than coal-fired power plants.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Kingdom News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

STATS Group completes 12 pipeline isolations for Malaysian operator
    SFO alleges Unaoil agents paid $6mn bribes in Iraq for oil contracts
      Brexit impact on power sector remains elusive as UK reaches final phase countdown, says GlobalData
        Incoming BP CEO has “ambitious” overhaul plans – sources
          ADNOC group CEO ranked #1 in MENA region for brand stewardship

            More related galleries

            Photos: Four Seasons property openings in 2020
              Photos: EKHO Surf Hotel, Bentota
                Photos: Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach unveils 11 renovated imperial suites
                  Photos: Top Family destinations from Rehlaty
                    Photos: Refined Asian cuisine at Shanghai Me