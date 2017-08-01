ABB Joins Global Syndicate to Invest in Spear Power Systems

Spear Power Systems, Inc. (Spear) added ABB Technology Ventures to its global syndicate of advanced energy investors to fund expansion of the battery maker's global footprint, production capacity, and continued research and development.

The round was led by Emerald Technology Ventures with significant participation from Energy Innovation Capital, Chevron Technology Ventures, Nabtesco Technology Ventures, KCRise Fund, and Foley Industries along with existing investors Evergy Ventures and Demetree Investors.

"We are pleased to add ABB Technology Ventures to what was already a highly regarded syndicate," said Jeff Kostos, President and CEO of Spear.

"ABB's investment will contribute towards the scale up of our production capacity, the growth of our global footprint, and the continued advancement of our technology-leading energy storage solutions in order to better serve fast growing marine, industrial e-mobility and defense applications."

Spear sells its solutions under their Trident® (marine), Pike™ (industrial motive), and Spear® (defense) brands.

Malin Carlstrom, Senior Vice President of ABB Technology Ventures, noted "We invested in Spear due to its safe and innovative energy storage solutions. Spear's volumetrically efficient products help accelerate the transformation of our global infrastructure to something that is more efficient & more sustainable."