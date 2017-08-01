China’s State Grid to purchase 49% stake in Oman Electricity

Utilities
News
China’s State Grid to purchase 49% stake in Oman Electricity
Published: 1 January 2020 - 7:43 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba
China’s State Grid has agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Oman’s Electricity Holding CompChina’s State Grid has agreed to buy a 49 per cent stake in Oman’s Electricity Holding Company, signalling a renewed push by the world’s largest utility to strike big-ticket deals for overseas assets.

State Grid said in a statement that the purchase — by far the largest Chinese investment on record in the small Middle Eastern country — would promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative, a controversial $1tn plan to build and invest in infrastructure across the Eurasian landmass and on to the fringes of Europe.

The Beijing-based electricity provider did not give any financial details, but people familiar with the matter said that the company would pay about $1bn for the stake in the state-owned Omani group, known as Nama.

State Grid branded the deal in Oman as part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, or BRI. Under the ambitious plan, Chinese companies have built desperately needed bridges and ports across the developing world but have been criticised by analysts as leaving poor countries saddled with debt they cannot repay.

Some projects in Pakistan have proceeded only under pressure from the Chinese government.

State Grid was once one of China’s most aggressive state-backed overseas investors.

In 2016 it spent a total of $8.4bn on seven global acquisitions, according to data from Refinitiv. That year it agreed to buy a controlling stake in CPFL Energia, Brazil’s largest power distributor, and a large stake in Greece’s power grid operator. The company also operates networks in Italy, Portugal and Australia.

At the time, advisers to the group viewed it as a large investment holding company with plans to control power utilities around the globe.any,
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

2019 RPME Power 50: Khalid Al Hamid, president, SASREF
    Oman launches $100mn SPV for renewables projects
      ABB, Equinor ink major frame agreement for oil and gas operations worldwide
        BASF, Linde win ICIS award for the best process innovation
          Sipchem organises Third Technology & Innovation Forum at MANAR Center

            More related galleries

            Photos: Caterer Middle East Power 50: Hotels: 1-5
              Photos: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp & Resort
                Photos: Hilton Christmas decorations around the world
                  Photos: Festive hotel deals around the world
                    Photos: The Christmas events across Maldives hotels