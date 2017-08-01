Egypt tops in desalination research

Egypt has ranked first in Africa and 11th in the world in terms of published scientific research in the water desalination field, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the ministry added that Egypt is number three in Africa in research published in the field of smart agriculture.

Egypt is currently developing 35 desalination plants, 16 of which are marked urgent.

The facilities are being developed by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities. The first 16 desalination plants will have a capacity of 671,000 m3/d (Cubic Meter Per Day), and a further 19 facilities will cover 682,000 m3/d.

There are already 58 plants operating in Egypt, with a capacity of 440,000 m3/d. Once the building programme is complete, the country’s total desalination capacity will be 1.8 million m3/d.

With 250,000 Egyptian research papers published internationally, the ministry said that it has succeeded in using scientific research to benefit society in many fields.