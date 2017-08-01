DEWA to participate in World Future Energy Summit 2020 as ‘efficiency partner’

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 13th World Future Energy Summit 2020, as an efficiency partner. It is one of the key events during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. It is held from 13 to 16 January 2020 in Abu Dhabi and hosted by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar).

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s support for national initiatives and events that shape renewable energy in the region, through discussing the security and future of energy as well as reviewing innovative solutions for growing sustainability challenges around the world.

“DEWA is committed to sponsoring the World Future Energy Summit and participating in it annually. This supports the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve sustainable development and the UAE Vision 2021 to create a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conservation of water resources, more reliance on clean energy, and implementation of green development in Dubai. DEWA plays a key role in initiating and accelerating sustainable development and innovation through launching pioneering world-class projects in renewable energy. This includes the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which is the largest single-site solar park of its kind in the world. It will have a capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030 with investments of AED 50 billion. The solar park is a key asset of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, launched by His Highness to turn Dubai into a global hub for clean energy and green economy. It also makes Dubai one of the pioneering cities in innovating new techniques and practices to improve energy efficiency and finding alternative solutions for conventional energy. The solar park also enhances DEWA’s pioneering role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution of clean energy, by adopting disruptive technologies. This includes Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, 3D printing, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), among others,” said Al Tayer.

“The UAE has become a popular destination for experts, specialists, business developers, and investors to discuss the challenges and main directions of global sustainable development. This is in addition to highlighting growing investment opportunities in clean energy in the Middle East and Africa, which have promising markets of renewable energy. DEWA collaborates with national and international organisations to make Dubai a global role model for clean energy and green economy and achieve sustainability in smart cities and urban environments. This enhances Dubai’s position among sustainable and smart cities around the world,” added Al Tayer.

Through its stand in Energy Hall (5130 in Hall 5) in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre during the summit, DEWA will showcase its most important projects and innovative initiatives in clean and renewable energy and sustainability, as well as projects by the Innovation and the Future sector. Dubai Supreme Council of Energy; DEWA’s partners and subsidiaries will also be present at the stand.