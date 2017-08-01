DoE to make key announcements at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2020

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) will have a major presence at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), hosted by Masdar and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from January 11-18, 2020.

As the Principal Partner of the event, DoE will spotlight key developments of Abu Dhabi’s energy sector through various activities that showcase its commitment to engaging the community in the emirate’s sustainability agenda. DoE’s top management and staff will be on hand to interact with the visitors and guests at the DoE stand (A200) and answer questions related to the department’s role and policies.

DoE’s participation will be in line with the ADSW theme of accelerating sustainable development and key pillars, namely Youth, Artificial Intelligence and Community. The department has planned several activities around the three pillars, which will be hosted at its stand at World Future Energy Summit as well as in Masdar Village on the final day of the event.

DoE Chairman Eng. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar and Undersecretary Eng. Mohammed Bin Jarsh Al Falasi will present keynote speeches and address the audience at various forums covering energy, water, eco-waste and smart cities. Featuring experts from around the world, the theme of the forums will revolve around rethinking global consumption, production and investment.

Al Marar will give a keynote address at the Future Sustainability Summit to set the ball rolling for engaging, thought provoking discussions on the global sustainability agenda. The Summit, held between 14-15 January on the sidelines of ADSW, will pave the way for meaningful and stimulating debates on global sustainability and the role of AI, Big Data and the Internet of Things in accelerating sustainable development.

DoE’s participation in the sustainability week puts the spotlight on youth and women empowerment, which will be highlighted at the Youth 4 Sustainability Hub and the WiSER forum, respectively. DoE will sponsor the various initiatives and activations of the Youth 4 Sustainability hub for the entire year after its launch at ADSW.

The DoE Youth Council will be hosting the only ‘majlis’ at the event as part of the Youth 4 Sustainability Hub. This will provide a platform for discussions and debates on the future of energy. Guest speakers will be invited to address audiences at the ‘majlis’.

In a bid to support innovation and technology, DoE will be launching its new innovation platform at the event. More details of the platform will be revealed during the event.

DoE will also sponsor CLIX, the Climate Innovation Exchange, a unique global marketplace located in Abu Dhabi. CLIX will be connecting entrepreneurs, innovators and investors on a global level to enable partnerships that will power climate change solutions through knowledge, innovation and funding.

DoE’s community initiative will be led by The Festival at Masdar City on January 18, 2020. From fun activities related to sustainability and dedicated educational zones, The Festival will offer a mix of informative and entertaining events that will encourage UAE residents to live more sustainably.

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development. The week brings together policy makers, industry specialists, technology pioneers and the next generation of sustainability leaders from around the world to debate and discuss the future of sustainability.