Eaton to launch new enhanced Life Safety solutions at Intersec 2020

Power Management Company Eaton will display its wide-range of Life Safety products and solutions integral for safety in every sector at Intersec 2020 from 19-21 January at the World Trade Center in Dubai. The company will also introduce its new range of alarms and signalling devices designed to help detect, notify, evacuate and protect against a wide range of threats in today’s most complex and challenging environments.

New products include Eaton’s VoCALL 5 emergency voice communication control panel, FC6 and FC18 Cooper fan controller for smoke management, and compact 500 amplifier unit EFDAU500.

From advanced technological solutions for life safety to integrated mass notification systems that reach the right people at the right time, Eaton’s wide product offering delivers a whole new level of protection to keep people safe and businesses running strong.

Through in-booth product demonstrations and interactive exhibits, visitors can see the benefits of Eaton’s safety and evacuation solutions at the show. Moreover, visitors to Eaton’s stand will get the chance to take part in virtual reality fire safety drills where they can get an up close and personal demo of Eaton’s products in action.

“At Eaton, we know when it comes to protecting life and property, there’s no room for compromise. The leading life safety and mass notification solutions from Eaton’s portfolio are designed to save lives. In the most demanding industrial, residential and commercial environments, Eaton delivers top performance with the expertise, reliability and scalability that buildings in the Middle East require. We look forward to demonstrating our expertise and these solutions at Intersec,” said Ashraf Yehia, managing director, Eaton Middle East.