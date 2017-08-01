Future of Agriculture, Space, Energy, and Mobility Start-Ups Build Buzz at CLIX 2020

Thousands of people are experiencing the future of sustainability – from weather satellites to farming automation, and from hydrogen fuel cells to fast-charging electric vehicles networks – at the World Future Energy Summit’s Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) 2020 showcase.

Hosted by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, CLIX has four pavilions – the Future of Food and Agriculture with its green walls, Sustainability in Space with sleek and futuristic UAE Space Agency branding, the angular Future of Energy pods, and the Silicon Valley-chic of the Future of Mobility – showcase 42 finalists among the world’s most innovative sustainability start-ups.

Taif Al Amiri, Director of Government Communications Department at MOCCAE, said: “Through CLIX and similar platforms that encourage young minds to innovate for the greater good, the UAE has created an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship to address the challenges faced by the international community – an approach that reflects the visionary commitment of our leaders to spearheading the way to a cleaner and better tomorrow.”

She added: “The platform has a proven track record in facilitating partnerships between pioneering start-ups and forward-thinking investors. With the support of our partners, we aim to keep up the momentum to ensure CLIX continues to fulfil its mission.”

“We’re seeing incredible turnout at the CLIX showcases, providing the world’s most innovative sustainability start-ups with a global audience,” said Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director, World Future Energy Summit. “In turn, our CLIX finalists and start-ups have continued their journey towards financing and investment, and have found productive networking sessions with global peers to take their innovations into the next level of going to market.”

On a central stage, the start-ups are pitching their ideas to an audience of global influencers and decision-makers, and also hosting talks and panel sessions from leading innovations. Supporting deal-making, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment has been seeing in-depth financial discussions between investors and the CLIX finalists.

CLIX is supported by a wide range of UAE and Abu Dhabi government-backed organisations, and regional and global innovation catalysts.

The 42 finalists were narrowed down from a record-high 1,402 entries from 128 countries. To find more information on the 42 CLIX finalists, please visit www.clixmarketplace.com.

The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development, runs at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 13-16 January 2020. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will take place from 11-18 January 2020.