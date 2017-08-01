Dropsafe expands MENA, CIS presence to support drops prevention in critical energy markets

Global leader in Dropped Object prevention solutions, Dropsafe, is expanding its work in the Middle East, North Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States in order to cater for the increasing need for best practice Drops prevention solutions in the Oil & Gas (O&G) and wider energy sectors.

As demand in these regions has grown, Dropsafe has continued to supply solutions to influential National Oil companies, such as Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), alongside regional and international contractors and service companies operating in the regional supply chain. Dropsafe’s distributor in the region is UAE-based Stevens Supply International, who have helped the business to rapidly expand its network in both MENA and the CIS in support of these leading energy businesses.

The MENA and CIS regions are crucial markets for production and supply in O&G globally, which makes access to cost-effective and robust Drops prevention solutions vital. With traditional energy sources coming under increased scrutiny in recent years, there is growing recognition of the need to adhere to the highest standards of safety and corporate responsibility.

A staple of businesses’ long-term strategies must be to ensure that, as operations are optimised for cost, they remain at the forefront of best practice – making no compromises with the safety of personnel or integrity of equipment. Although companies have made significant progress in ensuring that Drops risks are mitigated effectively, there is still work to be done to ensure that Drops prevention best practice is comprehensively followed.

Harsh conditions experienced in the MENA region can quickly corrode fixtures, with high heat and intense UV radiation affecting the integrity of many components. Additionally, wide temperature ranges and corrosive environments in the CIS heighten the need for robust and versatile Drops prevention solutions.

Dropsafe’s product range has been designed to meet the demands of operation in a broad range of environmental conditions. For instance, Dropsafe’s advanced polymer Barrier solution is engineered to last over a decade, depending on the level of UV exposure. Dropsafe’s Net and Pouch secondary retention and tethering solutions use corrosion-resistant steel wire mesh to ensure that they continue to meet the highest standards of safety and performance throughout their lifetime.

Dropsafe’s further expansion in these regions comes at an exciting time for the company as it looks to expand its product range to provide robust solutions specifically designed to meet a broad sweep of condition requirements, from temperate warehouses, arctic oil rigs and drilling operations in desert environments.

Mike Rice, Commercial Director, Dropsafe, said: “The Middle East, North Africa and the CIS are critical nodes for global energy supply. Our activity in the Middle East has grown in accordance with demand for Drops prevention solutions, as companies increasingly take robust approaches to Dropped Object prevention. However, best practice dictates equally robust solutions if companies want to lead in HSE and avoid costly reputational damage.”

Bobby Stevens, founder, Stevens Supply International, said: “Our partnership with Dropsafe comes from a shared desire to ensure maximum safety for workers within Oil & Gas. The financial benefits of a robust Drops prevention programme are clear, which is why we have opted for products which are not only the safest, but are also cost-effective because of their durability. We are pleased to play a leading role in shaping HSE best practice in the MENA and CIS markets to set an example for socially responsible companies around the world.”