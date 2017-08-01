Acciona brings sustainable mobility to Saudi Arabia's first Dakar rally

Acciona brings sustainable mobility to Saudi Arabia's first Dakar rally
Published: 16 January 2020 - 1:39 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

ACCIONA’s electric vehicle, that made history by becoming the first zero-emissions car to complete the world's toughest rally, will make another appearance at the Dakar. This time, the car’s drivers will be showcasing the vehicle’s sustainable agenda and technological innovations and features to enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered will be on display at the Dakar Village in Qiddiya, Riyadh next January 17th, coinciding with the final phase of the race. The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered ran parallel alongside the first Dakar route ever to be held in Saudi Arabia.

ACCIONA’s eco-vehicle is one of the most-awaited attractions at the Dakar Village exhibition - a 6,000m2 leisure, conference and events area where the organization will gather the public and motoring professionals from around the world.

Ariel Jatón, driver and developer, and Eduardo Blanco, co-driver and team manager, will be in charge of sharing the history of ACCIONA's carbon neutral vehicle and explaining the company’s challenge of proving how renewable energies can be highly competitive in the most demanding environments.

The Saudi Dakar route began on January 2nd in Jeddah, and the winners will cross the finish line and take to the podiums in Qiddiya on January 17th.

Other electric and hybrid vehicles have also been invited to attend the Dakar Village show, including the Extreme E Odissey 21, Tacita’s T-Race Rally motorbike and Renault’s Truck C460 Hybrid Edition. These vehicles will contribute to raising awareness about the sustainable mobility movement that ACCIONA has pioneered and championed with the ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered over the years.

Technological breakthrough

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered is the outcome of over five years of research and development work spearheaded by ACCIONA. It is the most energy-efficient electric car in the world, with a 250kW synchronous electric motor, equivalent to 340 horsepower. The car is powered by six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules plus a 100W solar panel.

