New storage technologies and multiple-use applications on the rise

More and more industry sectors, even agriculture and the retail sector are developing new fields of possible uses for energy storage systems that combine several functions. These applications will be showcased in the conferences and the trade fair forum, which is also part of the international trade fair ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE. From 10 to 12 March 2020, various projects will be presented at the event, focussing on decarbonisation, integrated energy, improving security of supply, and cost reductions, among other topics.

Storage in trade, plastic processing, metal production, and viticulture

At the trade fair forum, which can be accessed free of charge, users and manufacturers will present numerous decarbonisation projects in trade, plastics processing, metal production, and viticulture. For this purpose, ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE cooperates with the leading trade fairs in these segments.

The Canadian company Hydrogenics will showcase its “Don Quichote” multiple-use project. Here, Belgium’s largest commercial enterprise converts excess energy generated by local wind and solar power plants into hydrogen with the aid of two electrolysers. This hydrogen is then used to supply a public hydrogen filling station as well as 18 hydrogen cars and forklifts. Furthermore, the project helps counter shortages.

AEG Power Solutions will present its innovative, battery-based emergency power supply, which is used to secure the ventilation of an electroplating process for an automotive supplier. This storage system has replaced conventional, diesel-based emergency power generators and facilitates a carbon-neutral solution. Other applications such as industrial peak shaving are to be implemented soon.

Tobias Jung of the Jung & Knobloch winery will illustrate how his business is ensuring greater sustainability in viticulture with an innovative energy concept. Jung & Knobloch have recently been awarded as “lighthouse project for energy efficiency in agriculture” for this concept.

“ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE proves that storage solutions provide momentum for the decarbonisation of value chains in numerous sectors. The successful projects presented in Düsseldorf will show that quite clearly. But they also prove the advantages of an early involvement of storage system manufacturers and planners in the project development. This is why we will continue to work on connecting operators and storage experts,” says Dr. Andreas Moerke, Head of ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE.

Conferences provide in-depth, state-of-the-art knowledge

Whilst the forum in the trade fair halls offers first insights into selected exhibitor projects and technologies, energy experts from more than 15 countries will come together at the 14th IRES Conference by EUROSOLAR and the 9th ENERGY STORAGE EUROPE conference to discuss business models, business chances and international market trends as well as topics from the fields of science and technology. The themes range from thermal and electric storage systems, power-to-gas, flexibilities, and energy system analyses to standardisation issues and international markets.

Information on Energy Storage Europe 2020 | Trade fair centre in Düsseldorf

Energy Storage Europe is the trade fair for the global energy storage industry and focuses on applications and energy systems. The international conferences that take place in parallel offer the world’s largest conference programme on all energy storage technologies. They comprise the 9th Energy Storage Europe Conference (ESE) by Messe Düsseldorf and the 14th International Renewable Energy Storage Conference (IRES) by EUROSOLAR e.V. The focal points are economics and finances (ESE) as well as science and research (IRES).