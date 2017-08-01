Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders activity drops 23% in December 2019

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in December 2019 saw 65 tenders announced, marking a drop of 23% over the last 12-month average of 84, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of solar technology tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation with 45 tenders and a 69.2% share Supply & Erection: eight tenders and a 12.3% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six tenders and a 9.2% share Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 6.2% share Power Purchase Agreement: two tenders and a 3.1% share.

India tops Asia-Pacific solar power tenders activity

India was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology tenders recorded in December 2019 with 49 tenders and a 75.4% share, followed by the Philippines with six tenders and a 9.2% share and Pakistan with five tenders and a 7.7% share.

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in December 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were: