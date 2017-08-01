Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders activity drops 23% in December 2019

Utilities
News
Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders activity drops 23% in December 2019
Published: 17 January 2020 - 10:50 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in December 2019 saw 65 tenders announced, marking a drop of 23% over the last 12-month average of 84, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

The proportion of solar technology tenders by category tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

  1. Project Implementation with 45 tenders and a 69.2% share
  2. Supply & Erection: eight tenders and a 12.3% share
  3. Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six tenders and a 9.2% share
  4. Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 6.2% share
  5. Power Purchase Agreement: two tenders and a 3.1% share.

India tops Asia-Pacific solar power tenders activity

India was the top country in the Asia-Pacific region for solar technology tenders recorded in December 2019 with 49 tenders and a 75.4% share, followed by the Philippines with six tenders and a 9.2% share and Pakistan with five tenders and a 7.7% share.

Asia-Pacific solar technology tenders in December 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders for the month in terms of power capacity involved in Asia-Pacific were:

  1. Solar Energy Corporation of India (India): 2,400MW from two tenders
  2. NTPC (India): 1,523.87MW from four tenders
  3. Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (India): 250MW capacity from one tender.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Jet Airways attracts interest from Delhi-based Prudent ARC
    Etihad Airways commits to zero net carbon emissions by 2050
      2020 - building on a year of action to empower women in the maritime community
        Rivertrace exhaust scrubber washwater monitor granted DNV GL statement of compliance
          Spinlock to introduce "performance-boosting" range at boot Düsseldorf

            More related galleries

            In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6
                Photos: Fairmont Dubai's Bistrot Bagatelle introduces new menu
                  Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11