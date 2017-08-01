Thermal technology tenders slip 3% in December

Thermal technology tenders activity in December 2019 saw 177 tenders announced, marking a drop of 3% over the last 12-month average of 182, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

Oil was the top category in thermal technology in terms of number of tenders for the month, accounting for 147 tenders and an 83.5% share, followed by Coal with 18 tenders and a 10.2% share. Gas stood in third place with 11 tenders and a 6.3% share.

Looking at global power tenders activity divided by the type of technology, thermal held the top position in terms of number of tenders during December 2019 with a 59.4% share.

The proportion of tenders by category in the Thermal technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Supply & Erection: 91 tenders and a 51.4% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: 77 tenders and a 43.5% share Consulting & Similar Services: four tenders and a 2.3% share Power Purchase Agreement: two tenders and a 1.1% share Project Implementation: two tenders and a 1.1% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 0.6% share.

Asia-Pacific leads thermal tenders activity in December 2019

Comparing tenders activity in thermal technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 92 tenders and a share of 52% during December 2019, followed by North America with 69 tenders and a 39% share and Europe with eight tenders and a 4.5% share.

In fourth place was Middle East and Africa with eight tenders and a 4.5% share.

Thermal technology tenders in December 2019: Top companies by capacity

The top issuers of tenders in Thermal technology for the month in terms of power capacity involved were: