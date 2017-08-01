Global power industry tenders in December 2019: Solar technology declines 24%

Solar technology tenders activity in December 2019 saw 90 tenders announced, marking a drop of 24% over the last 12-month average of 119, according to GlobalData’s power industry tenders database.

Looking at global power tenders activity divided by the type of technology, solar held the second position in terms of number of tenders during December 2019 with a 30.2% share.

The proportion of tenders by category in the solar technology tracked by GlobalData in the month was as follows:

Project Implementation: 61 tenders and a 67.8% share Supply & Erection: 11 tenders and a 12.2% share Repair, Maintenance, Upgrade & Others: six tenders and a 6.7% share Consulting & Similar Services: six tenders and a 6.7% share Power Purchase Agreement: five tenders and a 5.6% share Electricity Supply: one tender and a 1.1% share.

Asia-Pacific leads solar tenders activity in December 2019

Comparing tenders activity in solar technology in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position with 65 tenders and a share of 72.2% during December 2019, followed by Europe with 14 tenders and a 15.6% share and Middle East and Africa with six tenders and a 6.7% share.

In fourth place was North America with four tenders and a 4.4% share and in fifth place was South and Central America with one tender and a 1.1% share.

Solar technology tenders in December 2019: Top companies by capacity

