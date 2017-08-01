World’s Most Innovative Sustainability Start-Ups Awarded at World Future Energy Summit’s Climate Innovations Exchange – CLIX 2020

The World Future Energy Summit today named the world’s most innovative sustainability start-ups at the Climate Innovations Exchange (CLIX) 2020, as part of a highly competitive event showcasing technological advancements in energy, food and agriculture, mobility, and space.

In the Future of Energy, the winner was Liquidstar from Hong Kong for their ‘Sun Bucket’ miniature power walls.

In the Future of Food and Agriculture, the winner was PlasticFri from Sweden for their plant-based, non-toxic material to replace plastics.

In the Future of Mobility, the winner was Ampaire from the United States for their hybrid electric plane.

In Sustainability in Space, the winner was Satlantis Microsats from Spain for their space imagers.

Engineer Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Green Development and Climate Change Sector at Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The success of CLIX demonstrates yet again that the world has embraced innovation as the most effective tool in tackling the climate challenge. More importantly, it has realized that young people form the backbone of the environmental sustainability movement. The platform has a proven track record in facilitating partnerships between pioneering start-ups and investors to turn sustainability solutions to reality.”

He added: “CLIX has grown remarkably over the past three editions. The number of displayed innovations surged from 27 in 2018 to 42 in 2020, with a combined intent to invest amounting to US$88 million. We congratulate all the winners here today, wishing them future success as they continue to grow their businesses.”

CLIX 2020 has been hosted by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE). A wide range of UAE and Abu Dhabi government-backed organisations, and regional and global innovation catalysts, have also supported the start-ups in the journey.

CLIX winners were based on judging of the 42 finalists, who were drawn from a record-high 1,402 entries from 128 countries and showcased in innovative pods on-site. Around 62 percent of investors at CLIX are planning to commit to investment opportunities with a total expected investment of AED 62 million, according to an independent survey conducted by GRS Strategy & Research.

Grant Tuchten, Group Event Director, World Future Energy Summit, said: “Celebrating CLIX winners is a major milestone for the World Future Energy Summit in taking the world’s most innovative sustainability start-ups to the next stage in going to market in front of a global audience. We are already encouraging start-ups to apply for CLIX 2021, which will provide an even more exciting roster of opportunities to source funding, network with peers, and provide interactive showcases for the World Future Energy Summit’s global audience.”

The World Future Energy Summit, hosted by Masdar and part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform for accelerating the world’s sustainable development, runs at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), from 13-16 January 2020. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week will take place from 11-18 January 2020.