3rd phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to commence operations in April

Work on the Phase III of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai is progressing with the plant set to be switched on in April.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) paid a visit to MBR Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

It has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030 with investments of AED 50 billion.

Al Tayer visited the third stage of the 800 MW third phase, with a capacity of 300MW. Al Tayer was also briefed by Fawaz Al Muharrami, CEO of Shua’a Energy 2, on the construction progress of the third stage.

The current work focuses on operational preparations to evaluate the readiness of the substation. After the primary tests, the substation will undergo pilot operational tests.

DEWA is building the 800MW photovoltaic third phase of the solar park in three stages, in partnership with a consortium led by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and EDF Group, through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles. The 200 MW first stage became operational in May 2018; and the 300 MW second stage became operational in August 2018.

This solar plant is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa, with an advanced solar tracking system to increase generation efficiency by 20-30% when compared to fixed installations. DEWA recorded a world record in the cost of photovoltaic solar power for this phase of the solar park, at a Levelised Cost of Energy (LCOE) of USD 2.99 cents per kilowatt-hour, using the IPP model. The third stage has innovative technologies, including solar modules that use robots to maintain efficiency.

DEWA established Shuaa Energy 2 with a 60% stake in the company in partnership with the Masdar-led consortium, and Électricité de France (EDF), through its subsidiary EDF Énergies Nouvelles. The consortium owns the remaining 40% of the company; Masdar has 24% and EDF Énergies Nouvelles has 16%. The international consortium, led by the renewable energy contractors GranSolar and Acciona from Spain and Ghella from Italy, are handling the engineering, procurement, and construction.

The solar power projects currently operational in the solar park have a capacity of 713MW with a planned capacity of 1,013 MW by April 2020. DEWA is currently implementing 4 more projects with a capacity of 2,150 MW at the solar park, bringing the total capacity of the current five phases announced to 2,863MW.

DEWA intends to reach 5,000MW by 2030, to achieve the objectives of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, to produce 75% of Dubai's total power output from clean energy, and make Dubai the city with the lowest carbon footprint in the world by 2050.