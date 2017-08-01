The acciona 100% ecopowered makes history at Saudi Arabia Dakar rally

ACCIONA's electric vehicle, which made history by becoming the first zero-emission vehicle to complete the world's harshest motor event, returns to the Dakar rally. This groundbreaking project will be available for interaction for both amateurs and professionals.

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered will be one of the highlights of the Dakar Village in the first edition of the race that takes place in Saudi Arabia. The Dakar Village will be travelling along the rally's course and will bring together thousands of motor enthusiasts on its many stages.

Ariel Jatón, the vehicle's pilot and developer, and Eduardo Blanco, the team's co-pilot and manager, will be at the wheel of the ACCIONA vehicle to share the company's experience and its commitment to proving how competitive renewable energies are in the most demanding environments.

The tour begins on January 2nd in Jeddah and will end on January 16th, when competitors will cross the finish line in Riyadh.

Another new feature of the Dakar Village is the presence of other electric and hybrid vehicles, such as the Extreme E Odissey 21, Tacita's T-Race Rally motorcycle and the Renault Truck C460 Hybrid Edition, in order to raise awareness of other eco-friendly models.

Technological breakthrough

The ACCIONA 100% EcoPowered is the outcome of over five years of research and development work spearheaded by ACCIONA. It is the most energy-efficient electric car in the world, with a 250 kW synchronous electric motor, equivalent to 340 horsepower. The car is powered by six ultra-fast charging lithium battery modules plus a 100 W solar panel.