Abu Dhabi Power Corporation and TAQA Sign MoU with EDF Group

Abu Dhabi Power Corporation (ADPower) and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) last week signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electricite De France (EDF Group) to explore the establishment of a training and development program for UAE nationals. The MoU aims to create a technical specialization that will help secure a pipeline of highly qualified local talent for the water and energy sector’s long-term sustainability.

The MoU was signed by Jasim Hussain Thabet, CEO and Managing Director at ADPower, Saeed Al Dhaheri, CEO of TAQA, and Laurent Clement, Managing Director, Middle East, at EDF. The ceremony was held during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2020, where the water and electricity sector is highlighting its commitment to enabling the UAE to meet its technical and human capital sustainability objectives by developing world-class Emirati technical professionals.

Under the terms of the MoU, ADPower, TAQA and EDF will explore the opportunity for the creation of a training program specifically designed to qualify Emirati professionals, with a focus on improving home-grown capabilities – particularly for technically demanding roles within the sector. The program aims to ensure the selected candidates receive effective training and employment opportunities within ADPower’s and TAQA’s subsidiaries. The MoU also aims to create a joint certification academy to train new UAE graduates as well as existing employees of ADPower and TAQA.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Jasim Husain Thabet said: "Investing in Emirati talent is an investment in our future and forms a critical part of the transformation of the water and electricity sector in Abu Dhabi. Building on our Emiratization agenda, which includes our recently launched Graduate Training Program, we continue to explore avenues to attract and develop UAE nationals, equipping them with the best tools to perform and excel in their roles. We look forward to building on this commitment in the months and years ahead.”

Saeed Al Dhaheri, CEO of TAQA, said, “This program will further prepare our UAE youth to lead an industry that is so vital to the global economy. These trainees will help shape the sector and set the stage for our industry’s future leaders. We are excited to be a part of their journey.”

Mr Clement said: “Today’s announcement illustrates EDF Group’s historical commitment to training and capacity-building as well as its support to the UAE’s sustainable economic development. We are happy to contribute to the development of the new generation of Emirati talent through this partnership with ADPower and TAQA.”

Abu Dhabi’s water and electricity sector is a driving force for socio-economic growth and development in the UAE. ADPower is transforming the sector into an efficient, reliable, sustainable, value-generating system that empowers excellence, delivers value and is fit for the future.