DEWA and Siemens promote the use of Blockchain

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a series of seminars and lectures in partnership with Siemens.

This is part of its efforts to achieve the Dubai Blockchain Strategy to transform Dubai’s government into the world's first government to conduct all its applicable transactions via Blockchain by 2020, and become the happiest city in the world.

The seminars and lectures were held at DEWA Academy on DEWA Campus for Occupational and Academic Development.

The seminars and lectures focused on introducing Blockchain, and financing of energy infrastructure projects via crowdfunding. They also reviewed Siemens’ new business models and its latest Blockchain energy platforms.

“DEWA supports the Emirates Blockchain Strategy 2021, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance the efficiency of government performance by transforming 50% of federal government transactions to blockchain by 2021; and the Dubai Blockchain Strategy, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, to transform Dubai’s government into the world's first government to conduct all its applicable transactions by Blockchain by 2020. DEWA also keeps pace with the Fourth Industrial Revolution, developing disruptive technologies in energy, water, and investing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and applications. This achieves the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, to strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and increase its contribution to the national economy by advancing innovation and future technologies,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA has a strategy for digital transactions, and was one of the first government organisations to adopt blockchain technology in a number of services and initiatives, including Green Charger registration for electric vehicles; registering and renewing smart tenancy contracts in collaboration with Wasl Asset Management Group, Dubai Land and the Payment Reconciliation and Settlement system,” added Al Tayer.

“DEWA spares no effort in enhancing its strategic partnerships with pioneering international organisations in R&D to achieve the Dubai 10X initiative. The initiative mandates the Government of Dubai to be a global leader that is 10 years ahead of all other cities through government innovation and the reformation of traditional work mechanisms. Our long-term partnership with Siemens covers different areas including continuous collaboration in energy,” said Al Tayer.

“DEWA adopts innovation and prioritises it in its strategy by using the disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution such as AI, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), energy storage, data protection, blockchain, and big data to achieve this. DEWA also launched Digital DEWA, its digital arm; adopting a pioneering model of service organisations based on innovation in renewable energy, energy storage, AI, and digital services,” said Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

The seminars are part of Al Baheth Program, launched by DEWA’s R&D centre to engage local and international universities in R&D, through sending the best technical candidates to work with DEWA researchers in different areas. The programme consists of four categories: Internships