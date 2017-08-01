Empower to prioritise digital services

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, confirmed its commitment to customer satisfaction and happiness, offering them 24X7 quality digital services through various online-smart channels and platforms of it’s strategic partners, following the highest standards in order to save customers’ time and effort.

Empower is prioritizing digital services in 2020, in line with the Dubai Paperless Strategy that aims at ending of paper transactions in government framework by 2021, streamlining services and transactions without the need to call or visit a branch.

In line with Dubai Smart trends, Empower website offers a numerous digital services to its customers that include, bill review, online payment, online receipts and the final settlement with due payments and a clearance certificate, and the all-time status tracking of requests made by customers during the process.

Moreover, Empower offers online payment facility via its partner banks and financial institutions, including Emirates NBD, Noor Bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ansari Exchange, UAE Exchange and m-Pay.

Considered to be one of the leading institutions, Empower focuses on its customers and helps them to manage their annual budgets for district cooling services, offering a specialized online calculator. This user-friendly online service calculates the overall consumption, allowing customers to manage their consumption and plan their annual bill.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are keen to offer seamless and user-friendly digital service, while building on our efficient interaction with customers as we meet their needs, bring them happiness and exceed their expectations.”

“The digital transformation is an integral component of our sustainability plans, as it reduces paper consumption, thus avoiding cutting more trees, of which Empower was aware at an early stage. Therefore, we started phasing out paper bills in December 2016 and began a gradual transformation towards green bills and digital service, in line with the UAE’s national strategies,” Bin Shafar added.