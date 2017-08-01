IRENA partners with the UAE Ministry of Energy to promote renewables

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) last week signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Energy and Industry, to cooperate in the field of renewable energy and drive an accelerated shift to low-carbon energy sources.

The MoU was signed in by IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera and Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy His Excellency Dr. Matar Hamed Al Neyadi in the presence of UAE Energy Minister His Excellency Suhail Al Mazrouei, during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, said that signing of the MoU with IRENA comes in line with UAE’s vision and the direction of the UAE’s wise leadership aimed at promoting sustainable development in the UAE, enhancing the use of renewable energy, as well as supporting and developing relevant policies and organisational frameworks.

Minister Mazrouei added that the MoU is aimed at promoting the exchange of open data and allowing the UAE to learn new ideas and benefit from best practices in the field of renewable energy. He said these efforts are aimed at achieving the UAE Vision 2021 objective of creating a sustainable environment in the UAE.

IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera said: “The case for renewable energy in the UAE and across the Gulf is unquestionable. Today, solar and wind are the country’s most cost-effective sources of new power generation – contributing to growth, economic diversification and sustainable development in the Emirates.”

“This agreement marks a further strengthening of the Agency’s close relationship with the UAE government as it charts a new course of energy leadership into the 21st century,” continued Mr. La Camera. “Together with the Ministry of Energy, IRENA will work to explore the full potential of the UAE’s vast and diversified energy resources.”

For his part, Dr. Matar Hamed Al-Neyadi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, said that the aim of this MoU is to organize and maximize cooperation between the Ministry and IRENA’s general secretariat in order to deliver benefits to both parties.

The agreement aims to strengthen and enhance cooperation and the existing business relationship between the UAE Ministry of Energy and Industry and IRENA to develop knowledge products, conduct analysis, exchange information and organize workshops on renewable energy.

Cooperation between the two parties includes the following:

The development of a UAE renewable energy road map, taking into account UAE’s characteristic demand for air-conditioning and associated technology

Support with renewable energy dissemination policies, both current and planned, intended to support deployment of renewables

Electrical interconnection and energy exchange plans and procedures intended to enhance integration of variable and renewable energy, as well as the impact of renewable energy on the stability of transmission networks together with possible technical and operational solutions in this regard.

Under the MoU the two partners will exchange quantitative information on data, statistics, costs, benefits and analytical information related to renewable energy technologies and policies. Best practice in financial instruments and regulatory measures including energy efficiency, market design, system flexibility and long-term planning for a high shares of renewable energy will also feature.