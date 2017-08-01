DEWA enables customers to locate Electric Vehicle Charging Stations on 14 digital platforms

To further promote sustainable transport in Dubai, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has mapped its electric vehicle charging station locations, across 14 digital platforms, including DEWA website and Smart app. DEWA seeks to ensure its EV Green Charger station locations are accurately compiled, managed and syndicated on the regions’ platforms of digital discovery.

This will support customers, who register in the EV Green Charger Initiative, to accurately locate all the DEWA charging stations across a variety of digital map platforms (Google Maps, Apple Maps, Foursquare, Factual, What3Words, 2GIS), ride-share platforms (Careem), car navigation maps (TomTom and Here Maps), as well as dedicated charging station platforms (Plugshare, Electromaps, and Yellowmaps).

DEWA has successfully installed more than 240 charging stations across the Emirate of Dubai, with plans to increase the total number of charging stations to 300 stations by the end of 2020.

“We always aim to provide digital services supported by state-of-the-art systems. This supports the Smart Dubai initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the smartest and happiest city in the world; the Dubai 10X initiative, and other government initiatives and strategies to employ future technologies, benefit from them and achieve customers and society happiness. In accordance with its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation, DEWA provides smart and innovative services that save time and efforts of customers. We believe in the importance of determination and innovation in finding sustainable solutions to challenges and turning them into opportunities. This also contributes to Dubai’s leadership of the future by reshaping traditional concepts of work mechanisms to cope with the rapid developments taking place in the world, and achieving our wise leadership vision to place Dubai at the forefront of cities that do not only anticipates the future, but shapes it,” said Saeed Mohmmed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We are using connected technologies to provide round-the-clock world-class service-delivery, expanding the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital services, harnessing disruptive technologies to enhance Dubai’s competitiveness and support the UAE Vision 2021 to achieve a sustainable environment in terms of air quality, conservation of water resources, increased reliance on clean energy, and green development. It also supports the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai a sustainable city whose environmental elements are clean, healthy, and sustainable. DEWA seeks to increase the number of hybrid and electric vehicles in Dubai, which supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030 and the Dubai Carbon Abatement Strategy 2021 to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector and to cut carbon emissions by 16% by 2021,” said HE Saeed Mohmmed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer said that DEWA’s innovative initiatives to engage customers will raise Dubai’s profile as a global role model for green economy. Linking the EV Green Charger stations with the most prominent digital platforms in the world will inspire customers to use sustainable mobility and contribute in protecting the environment.

Due to the increased use of hybrid and electric vehicles in Dubai after launching the Green Charger initiative in 2015, DEWA has extended free electric vehicle charging until 31 December 2021 for private users. The extension allows them to register in the EV Green Charger Initiative, to charge their vehicles for free at DEWA public charging stations until 31 December 2021. This incentive is exclusive to DEWA public charging stations and does not include home charging stations. Commercial registered users such as government, semi-government, and private organisations will be charged the tariff of 29 fils per kilowatt hour, effective from 1 January 2020.