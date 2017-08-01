Metito Group-led consortium with Jinko Power, AlJomaih Group awarded 55 MWe solar power plant in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh government has awarded the Rangunia 55-megawatts electric (MWe) ac grid-tied solar power plant project to the consortium led by Metito Group, together with Jinko Power and AlJomaih Group consortium.

The project will be developed on a Build Own Operate (BOO) basis under a 20 years concession agreement, which is in line with the government’s vision to secure a more balanced energy-mix and a reduction in environmental pollution in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), pending approval from the Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources (MPEMR), awarded the project to the consortium. BPDB had earlier announced the consortium as the lowest bidder with the competitive tariff of $0.0748/kWh — the lowest tariff ever reported in Bangladesh.

The consortium will build the power plant in Rangunia, Chattogram on a land provided by BPDB and will commission the project by the second half of the year 2021. The power plant will be connected to the 132/33 kilovolts Chandraghona grid substation by a single circuit (ckt) 132 kilo volts line.

US-headquartered Metito is a global intelligent water management solutions firm covering three business areas: design and build, specialty chemicals, and utilities. The company has recently branched out into developing Public Private Partnership Projects (PPPs) in the water sector to cover the alternative energy sector with focus on developing solar, wind and waste-to-energy power projects.

China-headquartered Jinko Power is an independent solar power producer that develops, builds, finances, owns and operates solar power plants across the world. By the end of year 2019, Jinko owned and operatds nearly 350 solar photovoltaics (PV) projects globally with about 3.1 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV operating assets in China alone.

AlJomaih Energy and Water (AEW) is the energy and water arm of AlJomaih Holding Company, one of the most prominent businesses in Saudi Arabia with business interests ranging from automotive sales to service, spares and lubricants.