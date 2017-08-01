SEC to roll out smart meters in Saudi Arabia next month

Utilities
News
SEC to roll out smart meters in Saudi Arabia next month
Published: 21 January 2020 - 1:09 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has revealed that it will soon launch the first phase of the smart metering project.

Old smart meters will be replaced with new smart meters starting February.

In the second phase, meters will be linked to telecom systems, presumably to users’ smartphones, before being linked to the billing systems in the third and final stage.

Users will not bear any costs from implementing the project, SEC said in a statement, noting that it will maintain communications with clients to inform them about the project progress, reported Mubasher.

SEC recently signed SAR 9.5 billion worth of contracts for the comprehensive project, with a plan to install ten million smart meters before the end of March 2021.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

Saudi Arabia News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

ADNOC, Eni ink strategic framework agreement on CCUS, R&D
    Seeq Corporation secures $24mn addition to Series B funding to boost advanced analytics growth strategy
      Seeq Corporation raises $24mn funding in Series B round led by Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures
        Intercontinental Hotels Group reveals senior appointments
          McDermott could file for bankruptcy as soon as next week

            More related galleries

            In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
              Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi