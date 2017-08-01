SEC to roll out smart meters in Saudi Arabia next month

Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has revealed that it will soon launch the first phase of the smart metering project.

Old smart meters will be replaced with new smart meters starting February.

In the second phase, meters will be linked to telecom systems, presumably to users’ smartphones, before being linked to the billing systems in the third and final stage.

Users will not bear any costs from implementing the project, SEC said in a statement, noting that it will maintain communications with clients to inform them about the project progress, reported Mubasher.

SEC recently signed SAR 9.5 billion worth of contracts for the comprehensive project, with a plan to install ten million smart meters before the end of March 2021.