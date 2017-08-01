Xylem supports local authorities for swift pump out of rainwater in the UAE, following heavy flooding

The unprecedented rainwater flooding witnessed by the UAE last week was swiftly managed by the local authorities with support from Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, supporting them with the world’s most advanced water dispersal solution.

As a company dedicated to solving the world’s most challenging water issues, Xylem not only provided its advanced water pumps to clients for the pump-out operations, but also deployed its own team on a priority basis to support critical on-ground work for four consecutive days.

To assist with the flood relief, Xylem put in motion its Godwin Dri-Prime Series. Godwin is the first Certified Manufacturer of FM Approved Flood Protection Pumps. Xylem’s Godwin pumps and service team were utilised in several key areas in Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. The seven pumps mobilized had a total pumping capacity of over 6,000 cubic metres per hour. In total, over 200,000 cubic metres of water have been pumped out to date, with the final tally of water removed still to be calculated as pumping work continues in some locations.

In addition to supporting Dubai Municipality in one of the most efficient water-dispersal mobilisation operations seen in the region, Xylem also supported Mazaya Centre Mall and Dubai Canal while its pumps were used by partners in several key locations across the city. The pumps were also deployed in a residential district in Ras Al Khaimah, which features about 300 villas and a school. Whilst Xylem’s team had to overcome a number of challenges during the operation, the application of their knowledge and experience from international flood relief operations allowed them to overcome these.

Nick Slater, Regional Rental and Services Director, Xylem, said: “We are honoured to have supported the authorities in the UAE in mobilising one of the fastest and most efficient water dispersal operations to manage the unprecedented rainfall flooding in the past week. The success of such mobilisation works is driven by the speed in draining out water from inhabited areas to ensure the safety of the people within these communities. We would like to extend our thanks to our dedicated and valued service team for their ongoing efforts and for working around the clock to support our customers and communities in this clean-up operation.

“This was a fantastic example of Xylem being able to support communities to resolve water related challenges and we are thankful to the authorities and the communities we served for enabling us to undertake the swiftest possible water dispersal as part of this effort. The response mechanism demonstrated in the UAE will serve as a benchmark in addressing urban water-related challenges in years to come and we look forward to continued collaboration with the UAE authorities to help alleviate similar situations in the future,” Nick Slater continued.

Xylem has been supporting various municipalities, governments and private entities around the world with flood support and alleviation for more than 40 years. The company is committed to providing sustainable solutions to help solve the most challenging water-related problems, with Xylem extending its flood abatement pumps to key cities across the world.

The Godwin Dri-Prime Series, deployed in the UAE, is the first portable flood abatement pump to earn the seal of approval from FM Global, the largest private insurer of commercial and industrial properties worldwide. With a high flow pump (of up to 1150 M3/hr) and multiple suction/discharge sizes (100-300mm), the pump is specifically designed to prevent flood water from reaching critical building systems and interior spaces. It is ideal for portable, stationary or permanent installations.

Xylem brings over 40 years of expertise in water management solutions and has special expertise in emergency planning and response, whilst also providing remote monitoring and control of pump location and performance.