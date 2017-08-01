Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy Summit saw 11% international visitor uplift, across 840 brands

Published: 22 January 2020 - 2:52 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

International attendance numbers at Abu Dhabi’s World Future Energy (WFES) 2020 grew by 11 percent, compared with the previous year, according to the event’s organisers.

The number of countries represented reached 125, up around 17 percent year-on-year.

Total attendance during the four days of the sustainable energy event is estimated to be around 34,000 visitors, said WFES.

A record 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed during the event, which hosted 227 international companies and 72 from the UAE, showcasing around 840 global brands.

“This is a great result and shows once again that the market for renewable energy, and other sustainable technology, continues to expand,” said Grant Tuchten, group event director, WFES.

As the leading renewables and sustainability business platform in the Middle East, the 2020 edition attracted a strong contingent of GCC exhibitors, including Al Marafiq, Saudi Electricity Company and Saudi Aramco from Saudi Arabia, as well as the GCC Interconnection Authority.

Start-ups also performed strongly at WFES this year, with the event supporting new ideas through the Climate Innovation Exchange – CLIX, which matched entrepreneurs and investors to accelerate growth for innovative business concepts. A total of 50 start-ups exhibited this year, including 41 as part of CLIX.

Around 62 percent of investors at CLIX 2020 expressed their intention to commit to investment opportunities collectively valued at AED62 million, according to an independent survey conducted by GRS Strategy and Research.

The next edition of the World Future Energy Summit will be held 18 to 21 January, 2021.

