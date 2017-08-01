Acciona ranks among world leaders in climate action, according to CDP report

ACCIONA has been acknowledged for its climate action throughout 2019, by being included in CDP’s selection of companies with the highest performance in mitigating global warming worldwide. CDP is a leading organization that provides analyses on corporate climate information on a global scale.

ACCIONA has ranked in category A (Climate Change A List), which includes the world's most pioneering companies that lead the way in addressing climate risks to work towards a low-carbon economy. Only 179 of the more than 8,300 companies that were evaluated worldwide made it onto CDP's A List.

ACCIONA has been a carbon-neutral company since 2016, reaching this landmark more than thirty years before it is forecast to happen at a global level. In this way, the company applies a carbon price to its operations worldwide, offsetting all the CO2 emissions it cannot reduce.

ACCIONA has also set increasingly ambitious specific targets for reducing emissions. The company has established new scientific-based emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets (SBTi) initiative. These targets are in alignment with the scenario set at COP25 that limits global warming to an increase of 1.5ºC. These goals define a reduction of 60% of the greenhouse gas emissions generated by the company and a 47% reduction for the emissions of its suppliers, products and employees by 2030, in comparison to 2017 levels.

CDP also highlighted that ACCIONA avoided the emission of 14.7 million tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere in 2018, thanks to its energy production activity exclusively from renewable sources.