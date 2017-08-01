BESIX is awarded new BOT contract for Dubai waste-to-energy initiative

BESIX will build and operate for 16.5 years renewable energy production facilities at Al Qusais, Dubai. The Landfill Gas-to-Energy contract was awarded to BESIX by Dubai Municipality.

The project consists of capturing the gas from the Al Qusais landfill and treating it to produce electricity. This recovery of methane, which is produced by the decomposition of organic fractions, is all the more sustainable as it prevents this environmentally harmful gas from escaping into the atmosphere.

Once completed, the facilities will comprise a network of 22 to 24 km of pipes and will treat up to 9,000 m³ of landfill gas per hour. The facilities will have a production capacity of 12 MW.

The project is part of the Dubai Municipality Strategic Plan for an integrated waste management and its ambitious environmental objectives. It is also in line with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) regarding solid waste management.

Benoit Vadani, Vice President Business Development: "BESIX is particularly honored by Dubai Municipality’s renewed confidence in our group’s environmental expertise. This project strengthens BESIX's leading position in the waste-to-energy market in the UAE. Our group now operates energy recovery facilities for both organic and non-organic solid waste, two complementary and sustainable activities."

In recent years, BESIX has become a leading player in the wastewater treatment and waste-to-resource sectors in the Gulf region. In addition to design and construction, the group offers financing, operations and maintenance services through public-private partnerships.

In the waste-to-energy sector, its current activities include the Dubai Municipality's Thermal Waste Recycling Plant, the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant. The project is in the final stages of financing and an early mobilization on site is foreseen in early 2020.

The facility will be operated by BESIX and Hitachi Zosen Inova. Other projects include the development of a Refuse Derived Fuel facility by Emirates RDF (BESIX - Tech Group Eco Single Owner Holding - Griffin Refineries) in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, whose production will partially replace the use of fossil fuels in cement plants.