Tadweer Carries Out Clean-up Drive After Storms in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center (Tadweer) carried out an integrated plan to tackle the problems resulting from the unprecedented rainfall received by Abu Dhabi Emirate from 9 to 15 January, which was caused by a low pressure and led to floods and high water levels in several areas across the emirate.

As part of the plan, Tadweer kept all its teams at the highest state of readiness from the first day of the low pressure to ensure that all safety and security measures are in place to respond to any eventualities. Despite the obstacles caused by strong winds and heavy downpour, the team successfully implemented its contingency plan to contain the damages to the streets, light poles, trees and waste bins in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Tadweer deployed a teams of 4,000 cleaners who worked around the clock throughout the low pressure period to clear the waterlogging and clean the areas affected by the flood. The team cleared 339 water-logged areas across the emirate, including 171 small water bodies in Abu Dhabi, 118 in Al Ain, and 49 in Al Dhafra. The Center also coordinated with relevant entities to monitor the developments of the unstable weather conditions and to tackle the aftermath of the storm in a record time.

To restore the affected areas to normal conditions, Tadweer dispatched 344 machines that were used to transport nearly 3000 tons of green and bulky wastes and remove sand and debris from the streets. All the internal and external roads in the emirates were cleaned using manual and mechanical sweeping methods, and preventive measures were taken to protect the public health.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said: “We are proud of the exceptional efforts made by Tadweer’s team throughout the stormy days to deal with the problems caused by the low pressure. Their efforts have been crucial in returning the affected areas back to normality within a record time despite the severity of the storm, proving the reliability and efficiency of our emergency plans and programs in responding to similar conditions in future.”

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner. The Center is also tasked with carrying out pest control, educating communities about the significance of protecting the environment, and encouraging them to adopt sound environmental habits to drive sustainable development.