DEWA honours 35 suppliers and members of Dubai SME

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has honoured 35 suppliers in recognition of their commitment to the highest standards of quality and standards. The suppliers were honoured in the Strategic, Principal, and Main suppliers categories, in addition to suppliers who are members of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

“Suppliers’ efforts have contributed to raising operational excellence at DEWA to help us become one of the best and most efficient utilities in the world. DEWA has made several key achievements. The UAE, represented by DEWA, has maintained its first place globally for getting electricity for the third consecutive year, in the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2020. The report measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“We empower the business environment, enhance the role of small and medium enterprises. They are key driving forces for development in Dubai. We are committed to listening to your ideas and opinions, update you on DEWA’s initiatives and programmes, and help you enhance your services and products to the highest international standards.”

Al Tayer urged the suppliers present to maintain their excellence and commitment to the highest standards and specifications to enhance their competitiveness as well as the competitiveness of DEWA and Dubai, to contribute to the development and prosperity of the UAE and ensures a brighter future, for generations to come.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, noted that DEWA is committed to enhancing communications with its suppliers, and recognise the outstanding ones in recognition to their adherence to DEWA’s standards and specifications. Criteria for honouring the suppliers include compliance with specifications, and adherence to time and quantity.