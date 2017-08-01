Pinsent Masons is named "Legal Advisor of the Year" at Middle East Solar Industry Association Awards

International law firm, Pinsent Masons, was awarded the ‘Legal Advisor of the Year’ title at this year’s Middle East Solar Industry Association (MESIA) Awards for the second year running.

Forming part of this year’s World Future Energy Summit (WFES) Week, the awarding ceremony was held in Abu Dhabi. This annual event, serves as a platform to recognize and celebrate exceptional talent and achievements in the MENA solar market.

The jury of distinguished industry experts from the solar and renewable industry, consists of representatives from highly respected institutions in the region selected Pinsent Masons, in recognition of their exceptional achievements in the MENA solar market.

The award was in recognition of the work carried out by Pinsent Masons for clients in relation to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Gurmeet Kaur, Middle East Finance and Projects Partner said, “We are very honoured to be recognised by MESIA as ‘Legal Advisor of the Year’ and to help promote the successful implementation of sustainble technology and projects whilst supporting the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050”.