Utico bags UAE excellence award

Utilities
News
Utico bags UAE excellence award
Published: 26 January 2020 - 4:04 p.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Utico, the largest full services private utility in the UAE and one of the largest developer in the Middle East has been honoured as the `Best Contributor to RAK Development,’ at the Annual RAKEZ Business Excellence Award 2019.

The award recognizes Utico’s significant contribution to the economic and social development of Ras Al Khaimah and to the GDP of the emirate as well as to neighbouring emirates. Utico serves Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Sharjah and Ajman through its network directly and through other service providers, FEWA and SEWA.

“The award has inspired us to further enhance our relevance to the communities and the country we serve, the United Arab Emirates,” said Mr. Richard Menezes, CEO of Utico.

Utico has invested AED 2.5 billion in the UAE in infrastructure including in water and power plants and networks and is poised to increase that to over AED 4billion over the coming 3-5 years.

Utico’s sustainable development model with zero government guarantees and lower end consumer tariffs has resulted in billions of Dirhams of savings for the UAE as well as removed billions of Dollars of contingent liability on the balance sheet of the UAE which is a known direct impact from Government guarantees for any utility development project as followed currently.

“It is an honour to be recognized by RAK Government for our role in the growth of the Industrial, Real Estate, Tourism, Farming, and other development sectors of the emirate and neighbouring emirates, which has been possible with the immense support of the Ras Al Khaimah Government and other official entities as well as from Rulers of neighbouring emirates.,” said Mr. Ali Darwish, Regional General Manager of Utico.

Utico serves over 600 industries in Ras Al Khaimah as well as close to 10,000 residential units in gated communities/other areas, two major sea ports, apart from serving consumers/customers in the neighbouring emirates of Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah from its facilities in RAK.

Utico is actively in discussion with the Sharjah Government to set up a large Desalination Plant at Hamriyah which will be the world’s largest IWP without Government Guarantees and have the lowest tariff without it.

As part of supporting farmers in Ras Al Khaimah, Utico supplies free and subsidized water to hundreds of farmers now covering over 500 farms, and the target is to serve 3,000 farms.

Mr. Menezes said in 2020, Utico will enhance its focus on sustainability initiatives earmarking a significant portion of its investments for relevant projects that will contribute to the protection of environment through renewable energy developments on its own, as well in partnership with the government.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Jumeirah Beach Hotel's health-conscious F&B concept
    Sprint beats analysts’ expectations on subs as it awaits merger with T-Mobile
      IN PICTURES: Cé La Vi Dubai by Prospect Design International
        FreightBro becomes the first Indian company to integrate Maersk Spot on its digital platform
          Japan Airlines and Yabu City sign agreement to perform UAV trial flight in Spring 2020

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces