Cranmore Partners joins World Green Economy Organization private sector platform

Cranmore Partners Limited (“Cranmore”), an advisory firm specializing on the funding of infrastructure projects in greater Middle East and Africa, has announced its participation at the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) private sector platform, emphasizing its commitment to support the global transition to a green economy.

The Cranmore Partners company is one of the first affiliate members of the WGEO Private Sector Platform since the international organization’s inception.

Cranmore Partners, as a member of the World Green Economy Organisation, stressed the importance of enhancing the private-sector platform through the provision of pro bono financial advisory services for challenging projects in emerging markets as part of its pledge to support the global sustainable development, particularly on renewable energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the WGEO, said: “We work consistently to promote the key role of the private sector, particularly businesses, in advancing the global green economy. Private companies and organisations also play a key role in attracting investments, especially through the infrastructure development projects that support sustainable development, notably across the clean energy sector. We welcome the lead step taken by Cranmore Partners to make an essential contribution to enhancing the green economy efforts. We can move forward faster in our mission and benefit as well from our efforts if we have the commitment to be part of a common goal, which is centred around our mission at WGEO.”

Al Tayer added: “We play an important role in bringing together all the parties involved. Since its inception in 2016, the World Green Economy Organization has been working with private sector companies and institutions to identify and develop key areas that will foster activities supporting the green economy, facilitate public-private partnerships, promote international cooperation and share best international practices.”

Yusuf Macun, Managing Partner, Cranmore Partners, commented: “Cranmore Partners leverages its expertise and experiences in promoting efforts towards a green economy by providing advisory services in renewable energy projects which comprise in excess of half of our engagement in infrastructure development across regions. We have worked with important projects in wind power such as the GCC’s first wind power independent power producer (IPP) project, while also having advised other projects in solar, hydropower, waste-to-energy and other environmental infrastructures such as wastewater and desalination.”

Yusuf added: “By being part of the WGEO Private Sector Platform, we are confident that together, we can facilitate bringing the bankable projects to the right markets and catalyse the interest of investors.”

Since inception in 2016, spearheaded by the UAE in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme, the WGEO has been working with businesses and other private organizations to catalyze key areas that would drive activities for a green economy such as unlocking green capital, harnessing frontier technologies, facilitating public-private partnerships, and promoting international cooperation and knowledge sharing of innovative and scalable projects.