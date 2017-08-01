African and South American nations are more than twice as environmentally conscious than most EU countries

European countries are working hard and doubling down to try and reach the EU’s new target of 32 percent renewable energy usage by 2030 — but many are struggling.

Although the likes of Norway and Sweden are championing the transition to renewable energy, this is an ambitious target for most EU countries. Currently, less than half of EU member states have reached their 2020 targets for renewable energy consumption.

In comparison, many African and South American nations are leading the way, with the majority of their energy coming from renewable sources.

Energy experts at Business Electricity Prices have analysed recent global data from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and found that Iceland, Paraguay, Albania and The Democratic Republic of Congo lead the way with 100 percent of their respective national shares being regenerated by renewables.

In Europe however, it’s a different story. Norway may be considered to be a world leader in renewable energy but i t’s the developing European nation of Albania that comes out on top at 100 percent [https://www.businesselectricityprices.org.uk/which-countries-produce-the-most-renewable-energy/]

Norway and Albania are top performers in Europe, whereas the rest of the continent generally has poor fuel mixes - despite Germany and the UK both being a part of the top five global economies.

If the EU has any hopes of hitting its 2030 energy targets, some serious developments need to be made, said a Business Electricity Prices spokesperson.

“We have explored how the top green countries have committed to renewable energy resources, and how harnessing all of a country’s natural resources could be how the rest of the world catches up,” the spokesperson said.

