AEG Power Solutions Launches New Generation of Protect C &D 1-phase UPS Systems

AEG Power Solutions, a global provider of AC & DC power supply systems and solutions for all types of critical and demanding applications, announced today the launch of the new generation of Protect C and Protect D series of double conversion online uninterruptible power supplies (UPS).

The enhanced UPS were designed to offer an optimized and economic power protection in a more compact housing.

The performance level of the new generation of Protect C and Protect D series represent consistent continued development of those well-proven and highly reliable systems. Both systems are suitable to protect all types of critical applications, in the IT environment such as IoT, Edge computing, workstations, servers, storage systems or electrical infrastructure in corporate, healthcare, banking and industrial applications.

Both systems series range from 1000 to 10000 VA, with 5 models for the Protect C tower UPS series, and 6 for the new Protect D. With a power factor up to 0.9 for the models up to 3000 VA and up to 1 for the 6000 and 10000 systems, Protect C and Protect D offer an enhanced level of reliability and more power in a smaller footprint than the former range. Both series operate at high efficiency level, up to 95% at typical IT equipment load (50-100%) and 98% in ECO mode for the 6000 and 10000 models, contributing to lower energy costs.

Protect C & D also exists in an S-version benefitting of a higher capacity charger for longer autonomy times. High reliability and adaptability are achieved through a wide input range (110/276 VAC load dependent). Both series can consequently ensure protection even in harsh utility power condition and are adapted to the situation in which grid quality is affected by the integration of renewable energy sources.

The user-interface is multilingual. The UPS parameters are displayed on a graphic LCD screen and direct configuration is possible with the control panel.

To increase the power capacity or to add redundancy, Protect C and D 6 and 10 kVA units offer a parallel operating system of multiple UPS, up to 3 devices. Protect C is t designed to be used preferably as tower mount, while Protect D offers both rack and tower mount version. Both Protect C and D 6 and 10 kVA series include a version with a bigger charger to allow longer battery back-up time.

Protect D dimensions make it suitable for IT cabinets with a depth of only 800mm. This compact and highly reliable uninterruptible power supply is perfect for server rooms in any industry. It can also be easily integrated in any industrial data acquisition processes.

„When designing the new generation of Protect C &D series, we fully integrated the requirements for modern, versatile UPS to protect critical loads in sensitive networks, IT or data acquisition applications, explains Juha Lantta, Product Manager at AEG Power Solutions. High efficiency and reliability are key as well as flexibility and adaptability to all types of environment in terms of power source. The challenge was to enhance proven series performance and improve user interface while keeping very compact units, which we achieved“.

Protect C & D series are available and can be sourced from local AEG Power Solution distributor or directly via one of the company’s entities.