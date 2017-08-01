Abu Dhabi to invite bids for third solar IPP as soon as February 2020

Abu Dhabi is currently assessing various site options for its third major solar independent power producer (IPP) scheme.

Emirates Water & Electricity Company (Ewec) is expected to invite firms to bid for the consultancy contract for the next solar photovoltaic IPP project in Abu Dhabi soon, according to analysis from MEED.

The request for proposals (RFP) for the consultancy package on the scheme, commonly referred to as PV3, could be issued in February, said the business intelligence site.

The first two major schemes are the 1.2GW solar PV IPP project at Sweihan, referred to as Noor Abu Dhabi, and the planned 2GW Al-Dhafra solar IPP.

PV3 is expected to have a capacity of 1.5GW.

Noor Abu Dhabi started commercial operation in June 2019. Ewec is still evaluating the bids the company received last year for the contract to develop the 2GW Al-Dhafra solar IPP project. The scheme is expected to begin commercial operation by April 2022.

Ewec received five bids on 21 November 2019 for the 2GW Al-Dhafra scheme. The five teams are: Acwa Power (Saudi Arabia); Engie (France); Jinko Solar (China) / EDF (France); Marubeni (Japan) / Total (France); and Softbank Energy (Japan)/Eni (Italy).

The successful developer will form a special-purpose vehicle company in partnership with Ewec. The developer consortium will own up to 40% of the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The project will involve the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar plant under a 30-year PPA.

According to Ewec, the planned Al-Dhafra solar plant will cover an area of 20km² and provide electricity for up to 110,000 households.