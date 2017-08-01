Abu Dhabi to invite bids for third solar IPP as soon as February 2020

Utilities
News
Abu Dhabi to invite bids for third solar IPP as soon as February 2020
Published: 30 January 2020 - 3:10 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Abu Dhabi is currently assessing various site options for its third major solar independent power producer (IPP) scheme.

Emirates Water & Electricity Company (Ewec) is expected to invite firms to bid for the consultancy contract for the next solar photovoltaic IPP project in Abu Dhabi soon, according to analysis from MEED.

The request for proposals (RFP) for the consultancy package on the scheme, commonly referred to as PV3, could be issued in February, said the business intelligence site.

The first two major schemes are the 1.2GW solar PV IPP project at Sweihan, referred to as Noor Abu Dhabi, and the planned 2GW Al-Dhafra solar IPP.

PV3 is expected to have a capacity of 1.5GW.

Noor Abu Dhabi started commercial operation in June 2019. Ewec is still evaluating the bids the company received last year for the contract to develop the 2GW Al-Dhafra solar IPP project. The scheme is expected to begin commercial operation by April 2022.

Ewec received five bids on 21 November 2019 for the 2GW Al-Dhafra scheme. The five teams are: Acwa Power (Saudi Arabia); Engie (France); Jinko Solar (China) / EDF (France); Marubeni (Japan) / Total (France); and Softbank Energy (Japan)/Eni (Italy).

The successful developer will form a special-purpose vehicle company in partnership with Ewec. The developer consortium will own up to 40% of the Special Purpose Vehicle.

The project will involve the financing, construction, operation and maintenance of the solar plant under a 30-year PPA.

According to Ewec, the planned Al-Dhafra solar plant will cover an area of 20km² and provide electricity for up to 110,000 households.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Wärtsilä to supply world’s first hybrid powered self-discharging bulk carriers
    Posta Plus launches the Weight Consolidation service for MYBOX subscribers
      Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
        Inmarsat and ITC Global to expand connectivity options for Energy, Maritime and Yachting customers
          Save the date: CID Quiz night confirmed on April 22

            More related galleries

            Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
              Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                  Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                    Photos: Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights' updated meeting spaces