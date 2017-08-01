Abu Dhabi's Tadweer reduces waste by 3.1% in 2019

The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) revealed that it has collected 2.2 million tonnes of waste in 2019, down from 2.26 million tonnes of waste in 2018, representing a decrease of 3.1% year-on-year.

Tadweer has aimed to minimise the volume of waste generated in the emirate to achieve its long-term sustainability objectives.

This waste was collected by the environmental service providers operating through Tadweer’s public contracts.

Tadweer collected 44,224.81 tonnes of construction and demolition waste; 8,610.21 tonnes of fallen stock; 21,822.64 tonnes of public slaughterhouse waste; and 2,714.98 tonnes of used tyres in 2019

In addition, 1.026 million tonnes of municipal solid waste; 106,054.59 tonnes of bulky waste; 468,518.26 tonnes of farm waste; and 510,999.08 tonnes of animal waste from farms and stockyards areas were collected in 2019.

Of the total waste collected in 2019, approximately 1.029 million tonnes were collected from the Abu Dhabi region; 887,184.88 tonnes from the Al Ain region; and 272,830 tonnes from the Al Dhafra region.

However, these figures do not include the industrial and commercial sector, where waste is separately collected by environmental service providers licenced by the centre.

Commenting on the reduction of waste in Abu Dhabi, Tadweer’s general manager, Dr Salem Al Kaabi said: “We are proud of Tadweer’s significant contribution to sustainable development in Abu Dhabi by minimising waste and improving waste management practices in line with the highest global standards and latest technologies. In promoting waste reuse and recycling, we play an active role in protecting Abu Dhabi’s environment and preserving its cleanliness and aesthetic appeal.”

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient, and economical manner.