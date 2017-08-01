Power Ledger launches global Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) marketplace

Utilities
News
Power Ledger launches global Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) marketplace
Published: 30 January 2020 - 3:14 a.m.
By: Baset Asaba

Australian blockchain energy trading technology company Power Ledger has launched a global Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) marketplace with North American renewable energy registry Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System (M-RETS).

The deal is the first phase of Power Ledger’s partnership with renewable energy developer, owner, and operator Clearway Energy Group to develop a platform to trade RECs in the US.

Similar to buying a concert ticket, you want to ensure it hasn’t already been used, and that you actually receive what you paid for. By partnering with M-RETS, the two companies can streamline the buying and selling of renewable energy through an integrated online marketplace to trade RECs.

M-RETS issues more than 100 million RECs each year from renewable resources across all of North America, serving as a trusted centralized gateway to compliance and voluntary environmental markets to make it easier to track RECs through a single system.

Power Ledger was asked to speak at US Congressional Blockchain Caucus on blockchain applications in energy.

The market for RECs in the US covers both compliance and voluntary markets and is estimated to be worth over $3 billion annually.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Utilities News

USA News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

LANXESS digitises its global asset base
    McDermott announces comprehensive pre-packaged restructuring transaction to de-lever balance sheet
      Borealis to acquire NOVA Chemicals ownership interest in Novealis joint venture
        SABIC to showcase new copolymer family offering excellent chemical resistance to highly aggressive healthcare disinfectants at MD&M West 2020
          OPEC secretary-general says Iraq oil production unaffected by regional instability

            More related galleries

            Photos: The Caterer Middle East Food & Business Conference advisory panel
              Photos: Majestic Hotel & Spa Barcelona
                Photos: Four Seasons DIFC Luna Bar launches zodiac cocktail menu
                  Photos: Depachika Food Hall in Nakheel Mall
                    Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week