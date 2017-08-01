Underground Automated Vacuum Waste Collection System To Witness Substantial Adoption Worldwide

A considerable rise in the awareness pertaining to waste management services across the world has had a major influence over automated vacuum waste collection system industry forecast. A vacuum waste system essentially transports waste at a high-speed with the help of pneumatic tubes wherein it is further compacted and sealed. The system provides significant help in separating and recycling waste.

Automated vacuum waste collection system help improve hygiene by preventing foul odor, emissions and noise pollution from waste vehicles and avoid overflow of bins. With 55% of the world population dwelling in urban areas, there has been a massive increase in the number of waste generated across the world. The growing population has induced a large number of migrations from rural areas to urban areas over the years, subsequently leading to a rise in the need for waste management services.

The UN predicts that urbanization accompanied by the overall global population will add another 2.5 billion people to urban areas by the year 2050. This shall only fuel the massive waste generation and drive the installation of automated vacuum waste collection system in the future. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, the total generation of municipal waste in the year 2017 had amounted to 267.8 million tons or 4.51 pounds per individual every day.

Favorable initiatives taken by government bodies

The World Bank predicts that global waste shall rise by 70% at the current levels by the year 2050, if immediate actions are not adopted, while the management of waste has been put high on priority among states and local governments, influencing automated vacuum waste collection system market trends.

Various firms and governing bodies have taken initiatives to install automated vacuum waste collection system to curb and control waste products. Recently, the Greater London Authority in a joint venture with London & Quadrant (L&Q), a housing provider, lead a project for the Brownfield site of the former Barking power station to convert it into a smart city.

The project shall install high-tech waste collection units and will have nearly 500 inlets that shall replace about 20,000 traditional bins as well as the deployment of waste collecting vehicles. The project will lead to the largest integrated automated waste system in Europe.

Increased adoption of underground automated vacuum waste collection system

There are several companies that have been looking forward to changing the traditional systems of collecting and transporting waste by road and bringing it underground. Underground automated vacuum waste collection system involve wastes being transported through the pipelines into several containers at the waste stations.

They increase the inlet’s storage volume without having to occupy excessive space above the ground. They are remotely monitored as well controlled at the stations by operators and do not need actual personnel to collect or transport waste which tends to save personnel costs along with waste vehicle and fuel cost.

These systems can be used largely in residential & metropolitan areas, public spaces, healthcare facilities, hotels and office complexes. The underground automated vacuum waste collection system can also have equipment like measurements for just in time collection logistics along with assess control systems for an individual voicing.

For instance, Zoetermeer, a Dutch city, has over 1,000 underground systems operating wherein the citizens have been provided with an electronic key that gives them access to the other underground systems close by. Such technologically equipped systems may bolster automated vacuum waste collection system market outlook in the forthcoming years.